Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary to play in T20 Max series in Australia

Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will partake in the T20 Max series in Australia, starting on August 18. In the T20 competition, Sakariya will represent Sunshine Coast while Choudhary will play for Wynnum-Manly. Alongside playing in the competition, the duo will also train at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and link up with the Queensland Bulls set-up in their pre-season preparations as part of an exchange programme between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia."Player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia have been in place for almost 20 years, with the two Indian players marking the resumption of the relationship that was paused due to Covid," Cricket Australia said.

The MRF Pace Foundation was established in 1987, and exchanges with Australia started in 1992 when the academy welcomed players from outside of India.Glenn McGrath was one of the first people to come and train with Dennis Lillee, who was the director of MRF at the time. McGrath eventually assumed the direction after Lillee left in 2012 following a 25-year tenure.Fast bowlers from several different nations, notably Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson of Australia, Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka, Heath Streak of Sri Lanka, and Mohammad Asif of Pakistan, have all received training at the academy over the years.Sakariya, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, has played one ODI and two T20Is for India. Meanwhile, Mukesh, who is yet to represent his country, impressed for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022, snaring 16 wickets in 13 matches.



