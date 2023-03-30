IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings announce Akash Singh as replacement for injured pacer Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Rajasthan pacer Akash Singh as replacement for Mukesh Choudhary, who has been ruled out of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a stress fracture.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary. Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is side-lined from the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)," a IPL release said.

Mukesh was an impactful bowler for CSK last season, ending up as joint highest wicket-taker along with Dwayne Bravo, with a total of 16 scalps at an average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 9.31. His best bowling figures were 4/46.

This injury has hit another dent in CSK's title hopes. Their seam attack has already lost New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson, who is also recovering from a back injury. Deepak Chahar, the pace spearhead, is also working his way back from injury. The team's in-form opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is also injured and recovering. All-rounder Shivam Dube is also healing from an injury sustained during practice sessions for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Sri Lankan bowling pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will also miss some CSK action initially. Their national commitments, which involve a six-match white-ball series against New Zealand are set to end on April 8.

Choudhary's absence will leave CSK without a left-arm seamer in the squad.

Akash Singh, who was part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has thus far played 9 T20s in addition to nine List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name across all formats, including seven T20 wickets. He joins CSK for Rs 20 lakh.

CSK will play their first IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on March 31, which also happens to be the tournament opener.

The four-time champions will play their first game at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Last year, CSK finished in the ninth position in the points table, having won only four of their 14 matches and collected only eight points.

Chennai Super Kings: Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought in IPL auction 2023 - Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (Rs 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (Rs 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh)

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

