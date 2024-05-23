Election Commission Orders Inquiry into Uddhav Thackeray's Criticism of Polling Process

The slow voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday had drawn criticism from the Election Commission. Six constituencies in Mumbai saw low voter turnout this year. There were long queues at polling booths among many voters as EVMs went off. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had criticized the Election Commission. The BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Uddhav Thackeray. Now action is likely to be taken against Uddhav Thackeray.

On the day of polling, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference and targeted the Election Commission. Uddhav Thackeray had accused the Election Commission officials of behaving in a biased manner. BJP leader Ashish Shelar had complained to the Election Commission that the BJP was targeted along with the Election Commission at the press conference. The Central Election Commission has ordered the State Election Commission to conduct an inquiry in this regard.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by the Mumbai BJP against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission has sought a translation of Uddhav Thackeray's statement at a press conference on Monday. Thackeray had criticized the Election Commission for the slow pace of polling in Mumbai. The Election Commission will examine Uddhav Thackeray's entire press conference.

An official said the Election Commission has sought a translation of Uddhav Thackeray's statements in Marathi to check what he said and whether he had violated the model code of conduct. On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference and criticized the Election Commission after several instances of slow voting came to light in Mumbai. He also accused the government of discouraging people from voting. After this, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar filed a complaint with the Election Commission. He accused Uddhav Thackeray of violating the model code of conduct and threatening the election officials.

"The Election Commission will decide who will investigate the entire matter and whether what Uddhav Thackeray said is a violation of the model code of conduct or is responsible for action under the Representation of the People Act as alleged by Shelar. We have been asked to send a translation of what Thackeray said on Monday," an EC official said.