Megha Engineering, Major Electoral Bond Buyer, Secures Four Key Contracts from MSRDC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday had opened tenders for various projects including the Virar-Alibaug multipurpose road and Pune ring road. Megha Engineering, the company that bought the second-highest number of electoral bonds has won 4 contracts in these projects. It will now be responsible for 3 stages of the Pune road and one stage of the multipurpose road.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Block: MSRDC Announces Scheduled 1-Hour Closure For Today

The company had originally applied for 5 tenders for 5 stages of the Pune ring road and 3 tenders for 3 stages of the Virar-Alibaug multipurpose road. According to a senior MSRDC official, Megha Engineering received a contract for stages one, five, and seven of the Pune road project. Whereas they managed to secure a contract for stage nine of the Virar-Alibaug multipurpose road.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited Company came into the limelight after a list of Electoral Bond buyers was released. The Hyderabad-based company had bought bonds worth 966 crores and was the second largest donor.

Previous Contracts with Megha Engineering