Lok Sabha Election 2024: How to Ensure Your Name Is on the Voter List Next Time

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections culminated on Monday, May 20, with Maharashtra recording an approximate voter turnout of 54%. However, many voters complained about not being able to vote because their names were deleted from the electoral rolls.

To understand how voters can avoid this issue in the future, Lokmattimes.com spoke to IAS Kiran Kulkarni, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra.

Duty of Voters to Check Their Names: Kulkarni

Addressing the issue of deleted voter names, Kulkarni referenced the Representation of the People Act, emphasizing that it is the voter's responsibility to register with the Election Commission. "The act clearly states that it is the voter who has to register his/her name with the election commission. It's the duty of voters to check months ahead of the voting whether their names are on the electoral roll," he stated.

Why Names Are Deleted

Kulkarni detailed the process of deleting names from the voter list. "Each of the 98,000 voting booths in Maharashtra has a booth level officer responsible for checking voter addresses. Names are deleted if voters are found to be absentee, deceased, or have moved."

How to Ensure Your Name Is in Electoral Rolls for the Next Election

Kulkarni explained what voters who found their names deleted this election should do to register ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"Registration of electors is a continuous process. It doesn't stop. On April 22, the process stopped for registering as an elector in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but you can still register as a voter," he said.

"The last day of registration as a voter for the assembly elections will be 10 days before the final date to file nominations for candidates in your constituency. If you register ahead of that, your name will be updated in the electoral roll within the following 10 days," Kulkarni explained. "The process is very simple—go to the voters' app and fill out Form 6 to register as a voter."