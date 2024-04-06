CSK's Mukesh Choudhary Bowls Second-Most Expensive Over of IPL 2024 Season

Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary conceded 27 runs in a single over against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. It is the second-most expensive over of the season, with the most expensive one bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer when he conceded 28 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mukesh was introduced in the second over. Abhishek Sharma first sent the fuller delivery lofted straight for four. Mukesh continued to send it full, drawing a dot off the next ball. He then switched it up, going short and angling into the leg stump. Abhishek hooked it over fine leg for six. Mukesh pegged it back with a dot off the fourth ball, but against went back to his fuller length on the pads which was dispatched over midwicket. This delivery turned out to be a no-ball for which Abhishek punished him yet again, this time sending a full toss delivery over long off for six. Abhishek finished the over with another four over mid-off, amassing all 27 runs himself.

Runs Bowler Match 28 Venkatesh Iyer DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam (April 3) 27 Mukesh Choudhary SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad (April 5) 26 Mitchell Starc KKR vs SRH in Kolkata (March 23) 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar KKR vs SRH in Kolkata (March 23) 26 Ishant Sharma DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam (April 3)

Read Also | “When MS Dhoni Walked Out, It Was As Loud as I’ve Ever Heard”: SRH Skipper Pat Cummins

CSK vs SRH Highlights :

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets to register their second win in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Chasing 166, SRH were off to a blistering start as Abhishek Sharma and Australian batsman Travis Head shared a 46-run stand in just 16 balls for the first wicket. Sharma did the bulk of the scoring during the stand, smashing four sixes and three fours to race away to 37 off just 11 balls before Deepak Chahar dismissed him in the third over to give CSK the much-needed first breakthrough.

However, it did not help the defending champions claw their way back into the game. Head and Aiden Markram kept batting aggressively and shared a 60-run stand for the second wicket before Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Head for 31. Markram went on to complete a fifty before he and Shahbaz Ahmed were dismissed in quick succession by Moeen Ali. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy then shared an unbeaten 25-run stand to take SRH home with 11 balls remaining.

Earlier in the game, CSK finished their innings on 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. CSK were reeling at 54 for 2 in the eighth over before Shivam Dube's quickfire knock gave the innings some much-needed momentum. The southpaw scored 45 off just 24 balls before being dismissed by Pat Cummins in the 14th over.

After his dismissal, CSK's innings lost momentum again. The reigning champions could manage only 45 runs in the last six overs to finish on 165 on a pitch where more than 500 runs were scored a few days ago.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After CSK vs SRH Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside