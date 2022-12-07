Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari pull out of IPL 2023

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari have decided to skip IPL 2023 auction. A total of 991 including 714 Indians and 277 overseas players have registered for the auction. The event will be conducted in Kochi on December 23.Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK in 2021 Auction for his base price of 50 lakhs.

However, he did not get a chance to play. Pujara has been a part of KKR, RCB, PBKS in IPL previously. He played his last IPL match eight years ago in the year 2014. Speaking about Pujara numbers IPL, he has played 30 matches, in which he has 390 runs, including a half-century. Pujara could not attract any buyers during mega-auction conducted earlier this year. Hanuma Vihari, has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. He has played 24 IPL matches, in which he has 284 runs. Vihari played his last IPL match in the year 2019. No team had bid on him in the 2022 auction. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishant Sharma are the only well-known Indian players in the auction, and it is likely that they will draw the most interest from buyers.