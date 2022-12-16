Chris Gayle to return for IPL 2023 as auction analyst

Indian Premier League, Chris Gayle will be returning in a new avatar in the upcoming IPL auction. The IPL veteran is expected to mark his return as an IPL analyst. The streaming platform tweeted that it will broadcast the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on December 23. Gayle has been a huge part of the IPL since its inception in 2008.

He began his career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After three seasons with them, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and his final IPL squad was Punjab Kings, with whom he spent more than two seasons. Gayle appeared in 142 IPL matches, scoring 4965 runs with a strike rate of 148.96 and an average of 39.72. His greatest score is 175, which is the most in IPL history. It happened against the Sahara Pune Warriors. Gayle has 405 fours and 357 sixes in the tournament thus far.