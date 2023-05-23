"We Jamaicans are very passionate about music," says Chris Gayle during the launch of 'Oh Fatima'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 23 : Cricketer Chris Gayle has collaborated with singer-songwriter and music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee for 'Oh Fatima'. During the song launch in Mumbai, he shared his experience of working on the track and how much he enjoyed being part of it. He also spoke about his love for music.

The song has been crooned, penned and composed by Arko and Chris Gayle, and directed by Rammjii Gulatii. It also features Karina Karra, an artiste from Uzbekistan.

Chris said, "We Jamaican are very passionate about music and love it. It is part of our culture and we just enjoy dancing. So, when we hear a beat we naturally groove to it. We just love to have fun." He also tried to mimic the dialogues from Hindi movies and danced to the tunes of his track.

He also added, "I believe sports and music can bring the world together. Music knows no boundaries, and our collaboration is a testimony to that belief. My overriding memory of making Oh Fatima is the warmth and professionalism of the people I dealt with while making the song. It hooks you the first time and slowly grows on you. It has mass appeal. A perfect Saturday night song for millennials and Gen Z"

Arko shared, "Our collaboration comes as a great opportunity to introduce India to Jamaican music, along with Indian music reaching a massive global audience. Through this foot-tapping, energetic song, Indian and Jamaican styles of music come together in a melody created to make you swoon, groove, and enjoy life."

