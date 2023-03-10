Chris Woakes opens up on pulling out of IPL 2023 Auction

England all-rounder Chris Woakes opened up on pulling out of the IPL 2023 Auction, saying the jump from T20 to Test cricket is quite big for him.The 34-year-old Woakes withdrew his name from the auction as he wanted to make his case stronger for the Ashes. He will straightaway play in the County Championship following the tour of Bangladesh, which includes a T20I series.

There were a lot of factors. One, my body whenever I have come back from the IPL before, I don't feel I have come back in the best shape going into a Test summer," Woakes was quoted as saying by Daily Mail."For me personally that jump from T20 to Test cricket is quite a big jump. I have always found that transition quite hard."I haven't played Test cricket for a year, so I feel like I would need some overs under my belt to have the chance to knock on the door for selection in what is a tough team to get back into at the minute. That is a big part of it."Woakes is yet to play under the Test captain Ben Stokes as a knee injury forced him to miss seven Tests. In September 2022, the ECB men's managing director Rob Key confirmed that he still viewed Woakes as a multi-format player in the current 12-month contract.