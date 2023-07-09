England win Headingley Test, by 3 wickets, keep Ashes hopes alive

Harry Brook anchored England's final innings with his 75-run knock as the Three Lions chased down 251 runs against Australia in the third Ashes Test on Sunday. Mitchell Starc took five wickets but his effort went in vain as England won the game by three wickets to keep the Ashes alive.The Ben Stokes-led side now trails 1-2 in the five-match series.

After gaining a first-innings lead of 26 runs, Australia were bundled out for 224 runs in their second innings on Day 3 before England put up a good fight to win the battle. Right from Day 1, this match swung from one side to the other and the series is alive and kicking. This game was a game which had some brilliant individual performances like Mitchell Marsh's fabulous hundred in the first innings, skipper Pat Cummins's six-wicket haul as well and also the brilliant return to Test cricket from Chris Woakes whose total contribution in the game did matter a lot. But, it was Mark Wood who stood out from the rest as after returning to Test cricket in a pressure match, he bowled a sensational spell in the first innings and picked up five wickets. Then he went on to play handy cameos in both innings to seal the deal for his side.