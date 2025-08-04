Chris Woakes Walks Out to Bat with Sling On as England Lose Ninth Wicket on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 5th Test (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England all-rounder Chris Woakes stunned fans and teammates on Monday as he walked out to bat with one arm in a sling during the final day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. Woakes came in after England lost their ninth wicket in the second innings. Despite suffering a suspected shoulder dislocation earlier in the match, he chose to face the Indian bowlers in a final effort to save the match and the series.

The Warwickshire cricketer had injured his shoulder while fielding on Day 1 and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He did not bat in the first innings and did not bowl in India’s second. However, with the hosts in a desperate situation and trailing by just a few runs, Woakes came out to bat in the last wicket stand.

The Oval crowd gave him a standing ovation for his bravery. A video showing Woakes walking out with his arm in a sling was shared widely on social media platform X.

Arm in a sling, Chris Woakes has arrived to the crease 😱 pic.twitter.com/D4QDscnfXE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 4, 2025

The final moments of the match were tense. Prasidh Krishna had bowled Josh Tongue to leave England nine down. Woakes then came out as the last batter. However, India held their nerve and secured a thrilling six-run victory.

Mohammed Siraj played a key role by taking three wickets on Day 5. He removed Jamie Smith early and later dismissed Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson to seal the win. The five-match series ended 2-2.