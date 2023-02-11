CLOSE-IN: Are Australia going to get Boomeranged in Test series? (IANS column)

The famous Australian hunting tool used by the Aborigines, the "Boomerang", looks similar to their preparation for the cricket Test series to be played in India.

The boomerang needs one to have that special art and skill to use it. The reason is that, when thrown, it can come back to the hunter on its return if the target is missed for the hunter to get another attempt and another chance.

India versus Australia 4-match Test series has two significant and prominent aspects attached to it. One is for Australia to try and win it because it is seen as the 'last Frontier' to conquer for them in their quest to achieve even greater cricket glory. This was a remark made famous by the 2001 Steve Waugh team, having beaten every other side then. That Australian side went back disappointed. However, in 2003/4 they did manage to finally win. This feat was achieved two decades ago. India, in their last three Test encounters, have beaten Australia and they have done so twice in Australia's own backyard. India have shown their supremacy by far.

Australia, having been beaten on their home turf, are reeling in a state of humiliation, not only amongst their Australian cricket players but also among their ardent followers. They have been a country that lives and breathes their superior attitude in sports, especially where cricket is concerned.

'cricket revenge' is the word on every Australian cricket lover's lips and for them, a series win in India would be the perfect icing on the cake.

India, on the other hand, need a 2-1 win to qualify for the World Cricket Championship. The conditions at home understandably are ideal for them to do so.

Although, to most, it may seem as unfair and unethical, however, the significance of having a home and away series is to equalise the discrepancy. The challenge for an International cricketer as a batter or a bowler is not only to excel at home but in unfamiliar conditions as well. The greatness of a team and a player is very much based on it.

That is why the India versus Australia series is a battle between two teams, having a definite goal in mind and aim to achieve it at all costs. For Australia, it is in conditions which may test their cricketing skills to the maximum, whereas for India it is to use it to their advantage.

The preparation of the Australian cricket side for the Test series has been extremely interesting. Before leaving their shores, they tried simulating the conditions and analysing the shots that batters need to play to be successful. In India, they have hired Indian bowlers and cricket consultants to get in-depth knowledge of what they are about to face.

The Australian team decided to skip playing any warm-up matches and their preparation depended on playing in the nets. The reason is that the conditions given for the practice games are very different from the actual conditions that they will encounter during the series.

Several of the senior Australian players have experienced the conditions in India while playing IPL cricket. They are the thought leaders being followed and one feels that their views could very well boomerang on them.

In cricket, there is nothing like playing out in the middle to get acquainted with the conditions. The pitch is an important one, however, getting used to the outfield, sunshine, ground condition, fielding and other areas of the game are all equally important. This is what Australia, one feels, may have missed out on. They had in the past been successful playing mind games before an important series and the Australian media and past cricketers revelled in it.

Unfortunately, the cricket world has caught on to their antics and this is another area where their tactics will also boomerang on them.

Cricket is a simple game involving the bat and the ball. Every player, especially the International ones, have reached the top level on their own individual ability. Unfortunately, the technology world that we presently live in has brought about analytics and data which at times can be misleading and could confuse a cricketer.

The simplicity and the natural outlook that a cricketer is blessed with could go completely awry, not only in the mental state of their approach but also in their shot-making and bowling.

The Australian side in the 1st Test in Nagpur in the very first innings fell victim to it. They got themselves into a twist in their mental and cricketing approach. They imagined that they would be given a minefield of a pitch to bat on and therefore, they mentally built themselves into believing it. Each one of them played shots, as indicated to them by analysts and specialist coaches, that would bring them success. Unfortunately, cricket is played on the field and not on theories and they succumbed to what can be termed as bad advice.

The wicket on the 1st day naturally had a bit of freshness on it but was far from being a bad one. It was a typical Indian wicket, with a low bounce and one on which one occasionally encountered a bit of turn. A batter needed to play patiently and as one in India always says, "smell the leather".

The famous reverse and conventional sweep shots were what the Australian batters were made to understand would be the best way to handle the Indian spin attack. They missed a beat there, as the Australian batsmen in the past who were successful had used their feet, the depth of the crease and made sure the spinners did not settle into a rhythm where length and line were concerned.

India have struck the first blow and if Australia do not change their approach could lead to a knock-out punch.

The interest, thereafter, would be an Australia versus India final at Lords in June'23. A neutral venue for both sides to adapt to. That would then truly be a cricketing treat to savour.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal)

