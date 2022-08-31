Colin De Grandhomme announces sudden retirement from international cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released an official statement, confirming the retirement of the right-hander. The decision comes after Adelaide Strikers had selected him in the Big Bash League (BBL) draft, but NZC had stated that he had not asked for a No Objection Certificate (NOC).The Zimbabwean-turned-Kiwi cricketer explained several factors for taking the decision.

“I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks,” the NZC release quoted de Grandhomme.

De Grandhomme departs from the international arena after 29 Tests, 45 ODIs, and 41 T20Is for the Kiwis. He registered 1,432 runs in Tests at an average of 38.70, including two centuries against West Indies and South Africa. He also scalped 49 wickets at 32.95 in his short but effective career.“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I’m proud of my international career – but I feel this is the right time to finish,” De Grandhomme added.