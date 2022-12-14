Kedar Jadhav ignored for IPL 2023 auction by all teams

Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced the list for the impending auction in Kochi on December 23. A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by the 10 franchises from the list of 991 players who had registered for the 2023 edition of the IPL. Later, the franchises requested for 36 more players which were added into the final list, making it 405 players, which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

The likes of ndia batter Kedar Jadhav, Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme were left out from the final list as teams expressed no interest in bidding for them. Other omitted players include ex-Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews. New Zealand trio Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman and Colin de Grandhomme are omitted from the list alongside West India duo Beuran and Hayden Walsh.Ben Cutting and Ashton Turner are also out. Incidentally, Cutting, Martin Guptill, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are all part of the PSL Draft. They are all slotted in the Diamond Category. As far as the IPL Auction is concerned, only Mustafizur Rahman featured from Bangladesh last season.Delhi Capitals retained him this season and he won’t be part of the auction on December. However, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das and Afif Hossain will participate. Shakib has had gigs in the IPL previously with KKR and SRH. Meanwhile, LSG showcased an interest in Taskin last year.Out of those 405 players in the list, 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players while four are from associate nations. Meanwhile, 119 of those 405 players are capped international players while 282 are uncapped.Out of the 132 overseas players, 27 are from England which includes the likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root. All-rounder Cameroon Green is part of the 21 players from Australia in the list. 22 are from South Africa, 20 from West Indies, 10 from New Zealand and 8 from Afghanistan.Out of the entire 405 players, only 87 of them will get a chance to participate in IPL 2023, of which of 30 are slotted for overseas players.