Maharashtra Premier League gets franchise fee of Rs 57.80 crore, Kedhar Jadhav named icon player

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)-promoted Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) received a record franchise fee of whopping Rs 57.80 crore for six teams that were auctioned on Saturday.MPL will be held at the MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, from June 15.

Rohit Pawar, president of the MCA, said that 20 corporates and business houses participated in the auction for six cities that will play in this MPL.Pawar said, “We had kept a base price of Rs 1 crore per year for three years for the six teams expecting a minimum value of Rs 18 crore for the MPL. But we inturn received a record franchise fees of whopping Rs 57.80 crore for six teams for thre years after the teams were auctioned today”. Punit Balan Group won the bid for the Kolhapur Franchise for Rs 11crore with Kedar Jadhav as their Icon player.