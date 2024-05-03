Mumbai: Green Corridor Helps Transport Life-Saving Liver to Fortis Hospital in Just 25 Minutes

Mumbai's Traffic Department facilitated a smooth green corridor on Monday evening, enabling the swift transport of a liver for a transplant surgery at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. An ambulance carrying the liver departed Nanavati Hospital at 6:29 p.m. with Mumbai traffic police ensuring an unimpeded passage. The ambulance reached Fortis Hospital 25 minutes later, at 6:55 p.m., navigating city streets without delays.

Traffic authorities in Mulund maintained uninterrupted flow along the green corridor, guaranteeing the liver's timely arrival within the planned timeframe.

Imtiyaz Patel, chief security officer at Fortis Hospital, highlighted the importance of timely delivery in organ transplants. "When transporting an organ between hospitals, our priority is meeting the delivery deadline," Patel said. "We determine a timeframe based on the route and communicate it to the traffic department. We followed the same process here. We planned the route, implemented the plan and were able to receive the organ within 25 minutes."

The green corridor route stretched from Lower Parel Nanavati Hospital and included key points like the airport road, Western Expressway, Kalinagar, Ghatkopar Eastern Expressway, and Airoli signal before reaching Mulund Fortis Hospital. The life-saving liver was intended for a critically ill 34-year-old woman from Thane who is currently hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Mulund awaiting the transplant.