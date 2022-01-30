Couple of balls can take game away in T20 cricket, says Pollard

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard feels disappointed after his side got thrashed by England by 34 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

With this win, England has levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the series decider will go ahead on Sunday evening.

"It was a game of two halves. It spun in the night but did not do much when we were bowling. You can look at it in hindsight (if Allen should have played instead of Drakes), but I thought he (Drakes) was unlucky as he went for a couple of streaky boundaries. We let it slip towards the back end. That's the nature of T20 cricket, it takes only a couple of balls or hits to take the game away," said Pollard after the game.

"They got the extra 20 runs to put the game beyond us. We lost a few wickets in the middle and that halted our momentum as well. He (Rashid) has bowled exceptionally well right through the series and has used the conditions well," he added.

Chasing 194, West Indies was not able to get the desired impetus to their innings and in the end, the hosts fell 34-run short of the target. Kyle Mayers (40) and Jason Holder (36) got going with the bat, however in the end, their efforts did not prove enough.

Earlier, Moeen Ali played a knock of 63 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes to help England post 193/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For England, Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34) also got going with the bat while for West Indies, Jason Holder scalped three wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

