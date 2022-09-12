CPL 2022: Fifth straight win for Barbados

Port of Spain, Sep 12 The Barbados Royals secured their fifth straight victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a convincing eight-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Royals chose to field after winning the toss and then dismissed Jamaica opener Brandon King for a duck by Kyle Mayers. However, captain Rovman Powell took charge for the Tallawahs, scoring his second successive half century.

Amir Jangoo and Powell put on 57 and then by some power hitting from Raymon Reifer (41) and Fabian Allen, helped them get to 153 for seven.

West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy was the stand out bowler for the Royals, taking three wickets for 24 runs.

Barbados Royals starting their chase lost Kyle Mayers early but with their South African players Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch and captain David Miller combining across the innings to guide the side to victory by eight wickets.

Quinton de Kock and Bosch built a magnificent 117-run partnership that frustrated the Tallawahs' bowlers. When Bosch lost his wicket, Miller came in and scored 16 runs off eight balls to take his side across the line with just one ball to spare.

The win means Barbados Royals maintain their unbeaten start to the season and retain their spot at the top of the league table, while Jamaica Tallawahs remain second.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 156/8 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 52, Raymon Reiffer 41, Amir Jangoo 30, Obey McCoy 3/24, Jason Holder 2/24) lost to Barbados Royals 157/2 in 19.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 64 not out, Corbin Bosch 56) by 8 wickets.

