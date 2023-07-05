Trusting my instincts and trying to hit right areas: Brandon King after slamming match-winning ton against Oman

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 5 : West Indies batter Brandon King who slammed a match-winning century against Oman, said he was just trusting his instincts and trying to hit the right areas as he guided his team to seven-wicket victory n their penultimate match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

Half-centuries from Shoaib Khan and Suraj Kumar helped Oman to 221/9 against West Indies, but Brandon King's composed hundred led West Indies to their first win in the Super Six clash in Harare.

"It was about keeping it simple, trusting my instincts and trying to hit the right areas. I wanted to stay patient before taking on the bowlers. Just need to try and be consistent, keep the same approach, same intensity. The start is the hardest part, we have to assess conditions and then your natural instincts as a batter take you through. Yes of course the ultimate goal is to see the team through till the end, couldn't do that today," King said at the post-match presentation.

Brandon King scored his first hundred of the campaign to lead the West Indies to a consolation win against Oman in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The opener formed partnerships with Keacy Carty and skipper Shai Hope to help the West Indies chase down 222 runs.

Defeat to Scotland in their last match ended the Windies' hopes of reaching the World Cup in India, but they responded in style in Harare.

Romario Shepherd took three wickets as Oman were restricted to 221 for nine from their 50 overs, and King led from the front in reply as the Windies got home with 10.2 overs to spare.

