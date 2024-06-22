Brandon King Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2024 Due to Injury; Kyle Mayers Named Replacement

Brandon King, the West Indies opener, has been ruled out of the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a side strain injury, the ICC confirmed in a statement.

🚨SQUAD UPDATE🚨

Kyle Mayers has been approved as replacement for King in West Indies squad.



Mayers, was been named as a replacement after King was ruled out due to a side strain.



The CWI family wishes Brandon a speedy recovery.

The decision was made following King's early exit from the match against England on Wednesday, where he retired hurt after scoring 23 runs off 13 balls in Windies' eight-wicket defeat.

The ICC Event Technical Committee approved Kyle Mayers as King's replacement. Mayers, a veteran of 37 T20Is for the West Indies, will now join the squad as they continue their campaign in the tournament.