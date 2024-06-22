Brandon King Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2024 Due to Injury; Kyle Mayers Named Replacement

Brandon King, the West Indies opener, has been ruled out of the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2024 12:25 AM2024-06-22T00:25:37+5:302024-06-22T00:26:39+5:30

Brandon King, the West Indies opener, has been ruled out of the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a side strain injury, the ICC confirmed in a statement.

The decision was made following King's early exit from the match against England on Wednesday, where he retired hurt after scoring 23 runs off 13 balls in Windies' eight-wicket defeat.

The ICC Event Technical Committee approved Kyle Mayers as King's replacement. Mayers, a veteran of 37 T20Is for the West Indies, will now join the squad as they continue their campaign in the tournament.

Tags :Brandon KingKyle mayersWest IndiesT20 World Cup 2024Cricket NewsT20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Fixtures