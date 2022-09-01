Cricket South Africa’s T20 league named SA20; player auction on September 19

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new franchise-based T20 league, which is set to kick off in January 2023, has been named SA20. The player auction for the inaugural season will be held on September 19.Former Proteas skipper Greame Smith who is the commissioner of the T20 league, announced the developments during a press conference on Wednesday, August 31.

Six franchises will be taking part in the inaugural edition of SAT20 - Johannesburg Super Kings, RPSG Durban, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. As the name suggests, all six teams have been purchased by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.All six teams were allowed to sign up to five players apiece from a pool in the direct-acquisition process. The overall purse of the franchises is US $2 million.

The maximum squad strength has been capped at 17. This means that franchises that have acquired the services of five players can add a further 12 at the auction. Out of the 17 players in the squad, 10 will be local players and seven international cricketers.