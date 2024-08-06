Dinesh Karthik Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Play in SA20, Former RCB Wicketkeeper To Represent Paarl Royals

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will become the first Indian to feature in the South African T20 league, SA20, next year. Karthik, who had recently retired from all forms of the game, will come back and turn out for Paarl Royals, the sister franchise of IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Though Karthik has been associated with the IPL since its inception and has played in each of the 17 seasons, he has never represented Rajasthan Royals.

"Even though I didn't have the chance to represent the Royals in the IPL, to me it was always a franchise setup and environment that was very attractive as a player. I am delighted to be joining the Paarl Royals team which oozes a lot of experience, quality and potential. I am certainly looking forward to joining the group and contributing to what should be an exciting season," he added.

"Dinesh has served as one of the modern day greats for India in white-ball cricket, and his wealth of experience will contribute to the making of our side for Season 3," Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara said. "He has always proved to be a great asset for the teams he's represented across leagues for the way he approaches the game and the impact he can make, so it's an exciting signing for us and we look forward to having him with the group at Paarl. "Karthik joins the David Miller-led side that made the semifinal in the first season (2024) and bowed out of the Eliminator in the second (2024). The third season will be played from January 8 to February 9 in 2025.