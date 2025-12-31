Damien Martyn: Former Australia World Cup Winner Hospitalised in Induced Coma

Former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Damien Martyn is battling a serious illness and has been admitted to a hospital in Brisbane. The 54-year-old has been placed in an induced coma, according to reports, shocking the cricketing fraternity.

Martyn’s condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly, a day after the Christmas celebration. He initially felt unwell and lay down to rest, but his health worsened, following which he was rushed to the hospital. After medical tests, doctors diagnosed him with encephalitis, a severe infection that affects the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord.

Known for his elegant and technically sound batting, Damien Martyn played a key role in Australia’s golden era. He famously scored an unbeaten 88 against India in the 2003 World Cup final despite batting with a broken finger. Over his career, he represented Australia in 67 Tests and 208 ODIs, scoring 4,406 Test runs, including 13 centuries, at an average of 46.37.

Martyn’s close friend and former teammate Adam Gilchrist said the former cricketer is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors. “Although his condition is serious, he is receiving the best possible care. His family and close friends are going through a very difficult time, and everyone should keep him in their prayers,” Gilchrist said.