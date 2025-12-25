Christmas 2025: December 25 Reflects India’s Unity and Legacy, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed Christmas greetings to people in India and across the globe, while also remembering Bharat Ratna awardees Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya on their birth anniversaries. Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, he said December 25 carries deep historical and cultural significance for the nation. He noted that Christmas is a joyful occasion for millions of Christian families in India and expressed hope that the festival’s spirit of peace and happiness reaches every corner of the country. He also described the day as a reminder of leaders who strengthened India’s unity and identity.

#WATCH | PM @narendramodi's address during the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow



"...I want to extend my wishes on the occasion of Christmas to the people of the country and the world. I hope this day brings peace and joy to everyone's lives."

Highlighting the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Prime Minister said both leaders made lasting contributions to India’s growth and nation-building. He stressed that their dedication and vision continue to inspire generations. Modi also mentioned that December 25 marks the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bijli Pasi, an important historical figure. Recalling Vajpayee’s respect for India’s diverse heritage, he noted that the former Prime Minister had released a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in 2000. Modi said the convergence of these milestones makes the date especially meaningful in India’s collective memory.

During his speech, Modi referred to the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, calling it a symbol of self-respect, unity, and service. He explained that the site, once a vast garbage dump, has been transformed over three years into a major national landmark. Praising planners, artisans, and workers, he credited the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the project’s success. Developed at a cost of about Rs 230 crore over 65 acres, the complex features towering bronze statues and a lotus-shaped museum using modern technology to present India’s national journey and leadership ideals.