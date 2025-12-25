RGIA Bomb Threat: Hyderabad Airport Gets Threatening Email for Riyadh-Bound Flynas Flight, Emergency Protocols Activated

Security agencies at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad were placed on high alert on Thursday morning after a bomb threat email was received on the airport’s customer support address concerning Flynas flight XY 325, according to news agency ANI. The aircraft, which had arrived from Saudi Arabia, landed safely, following which authorities immediately activated established emergency and safety protocols. Airport officials coordinated with multiple security agencies to manage the situation, while ensuring the safety of passengers, crew members, and airport staff. Access to the aircraft was restricted as precautionary measures were enforced and specialised teams were deployed for inspection.

An RGIA official said that all standard operating procedures were followed without delay after the alert was received. Passengers were safely deboarded, and security teams carried out a detailed examination of the aircraft, baggage, and cargo. After a comprehensive check, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Once clearance was granted, the flight was allowed to resume its journey and later departed from Hyderabad, landing safely at Riyadh airport. Normal operations at the airport continued thereafter, while authorities initiated steps to trace the origin of the threatening email.