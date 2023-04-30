Devon Conway's 92 powers Chennai to a strong finish

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. While CSK are unchanged, Harpreet Brar being back in the line-up is the only change PBKS has made in their playing XI.

For the Yellow army, Conway was the pick of the batsman. The left hander scored a majestic 92 to set a 201 target for Punjab. CSK are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 10 points in eight matches, packed with five wins and three defeats. Chennai saw their three-match unbeaten streak end at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture, and they will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. On the other hand, PBKS are sixth in the standings with eight points in eight matches, including four wins and four defeats. Punjab have had an erratic campaign and they will be hoping to get it back on track.