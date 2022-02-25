Did Jofra Archer predict Russia's invasion of Ukraine ? Here's the exact truth

Star England speedster Jofra Archer, is a social media freak, as his old tweets often coincide with the latest developments in the world. Now amidst the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, one of Archer's old tweets from 2014 resurfaced on social micro-blogging site Twitter. "Come on russia!" Archer had tweeted in 2014 - a tweet which got the attention of cricket fans soon after Russia attacked Ukraine. In reality, Joffra tweeted this after the 2014 football match between Russia and Belgium. Recently, Mumbai Indians recruited the services of the Barbados-born fast bowler for Rs 8 crore.

Come on russia! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 22, 2014

The England international who set his base price at Rs 2 crore was sold to Mumbai Indians four times his base price. After buying Archer, MI owner Aakash Ambani revealed why Mumbai bought Archer - who previously played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL. Aakash said that Archer and Jasprit Bumrah would form a deadly pace duo for Mumbai Indians. "We took all those into considerations. After yesterday, what the fast bowlers went at, one option became very dear to us that Jofra was the only marquee fast bowler left in the list. "So, we had discussed his name previously also and of course he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership," Ambani said during a virtual press conference.