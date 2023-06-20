Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige set to join Sri Lanka's Qualifier squad as stand-by options

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 20 : The three players Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage and Sahan Arachchige will act as injury cover for Sri Lanka during the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced that Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, and Sahan Arachchige will fly to Zimbabwe as stand-by players for the WC Qualifier.

https://twitter.com/OfficialSLC/status/1671049961910444034

Madushanka and Wellalage both are capped international players, with experience of 23 matches for Sri Lanka. The uncapped Arachchige is a top-order left-hand batter who can also contribute a few handy overs of right-arm off-break.

The 27-year-old has played domestic cricket for almost eight years, amassing 38 wickets and 1454 runs at an average of 29.67 in 66 List-A games.

On June 23, when Sri Lanka plays Oman in their second match of the competition, the players will join their squad.

After their pace leader Dushmantha Chameera missed their initial match due to a shoulder injury, Sri Lanka is aiming to strengthen their options. The Islanders defeated UAE by a commanding score of 175 runs to win the match.

Fifties from all of their top four propelled Sri Lanka to 355/6 in 50 overs. In reply, UAE had no answer to Wanindu Hasaranga's magic with the ball as he recorded his career-best ODI figures of 6/24. UAE were bowled out of 180, with only five of their batters getting to double-digit scores.

The big win gave an early boost to their net run rate (+3.500) in Group B of the Qualifier where they sit on top with two points.

