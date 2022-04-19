Du Plessis 96 powers Bangalore to a strong finish after initial strikes

Faf du Plessis played one of the best innings under pressure to guide RCB to 181 after they were reduced to 7/2 after in the first overwhich included the wicket of Kohli first-ball. Maxwell and Faf counter-attacked and even though wickets fell, Faf stayed put. Took calculated risks and was helped in a 70-run stand by Shahbaz Ahmed and then a 49-run stand with DK to power RCB to a fighting total.

Faf started slowly but unleashed himself as the game progressed. Sent in to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat inside the powerplay overs. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium in Mumba