Fan Dies in Road Mishap During RCB Victory Celebration Rally in Karnataka

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) created history on Tuesday night by winning their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, 18 years after the tournament’s inception. In a nail-biting final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to emerge champions of IPL 2025. The victory triggered massive celebrations across the country, particularly in Bengaluru, where fans flooded the streets, dancing, singing, and bursting firecrackers in jubilation. However, amid the festive atmosphere, a tragic incident marred the celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

According to reports, 21-year-old Abhinandan, a resident of Venkateshanagar, lost his life during a victory bike rally organised by local RCB fans. The fatal accident occurred when two motorcycles collided head-on in front of the Ganpati Temple under the jurisdiction of the Jayanagar Police Station. Abhinandan suffered severe injuries in the crash and was declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital. His sudden death has left his family devastated.

Also Read: RCB Fans Disappointed as Victory Parade Gets Cancelled in Bengaluru After IPL 2025 Title Win - Here's Why

Another accident linked to the same rally was reported from Durgigudi. A bike crashed into a car parked outside a house during the night rally. The bikers involved fled the scene after the collision, leaving behind significant damage to the vehicle.

Celebrations continued late into the night at Seenappa Shetty Circle, where police had to intervene to control the crowd. A mild baton charge was carried out to disperse the unruly gathering.

While RCB’s long-awaited triumph has united fans in joy, the tragic accident in Shivamogga has served as a grim reminder of the risks associated with uncontrolled public celebrations.