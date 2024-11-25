Faf du Plessis Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 2 Crore in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Du Plessis, one of the biggest attractions of this year’s auction, has been a consistent performer in the league over the years, despite no longer playing international cricket.

Faf du Plessis will play for @DelhiCapitals 💥



He is acquired for INR 2 Crore 👌👌



Huge cheer from the #DC fans in the arena!#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

The 39-year-old has been part of the IPL since 2012, representing three teams — Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. After playing for Chennai from 2012 to 2015, he featured for Rising Pune Supergiants during the suspension of CSK in 2016 and 2017. Du Plessis returned to Chennai in 2018 and played for the team until 2021. In 2022, he was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and appointed captain.

Over his IPL career, du Plessis has played 145 matches, scoring 4,571 runs, including 37 half-centuries. His experience and leadership qualities are expected to make him a key asset for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season.