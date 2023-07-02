Duleep Trophy: North Zone demolish North East Zone, enter semi-finals with 511-run victory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 : North Zone registered a massive 511-run win over North East Zone in the quarterfinal match of Duleep Trophy at Bengaluru on Saturday.

North Zone have secured a place in the semi-final where they will face South Zone.

North East Zone started their fourth day on 58 for 3. But Pulkit Narang and Nishant Sindhu dismantled the middle order. North East Zone was not able to recover from the batting collapse and were bundled out at 154.

Narang picked four wickets conceding 43 runs. Sindhu took two scalps. Baltej Singh, Harshit Rana and Jayant Yadav got one wicket each. Tamang was the top scorer with 40 off 82 balls.

North Zone scored 540 runs for eight wickets in the first innings and dismissed North East Zone for 134 runs. In the second innings, the North Zone declared their innings on 259/6.

North Zone's opener Dhruv Shorey scored 135 and Nishant Sindhu struck 150. Harshit Rana played an explosive knock of 122.

Brief scores: North Zone 540/8d (Sindhu 150, Shorey 135, Rana 122*, Singha 2/74) and 259/6d (Ankit 70, Prabhsimran 59, Jotin 2/44) Vs North East Zone 134 (Lamichaney 44, Kaul 3/16, Narang 3/27) and 154 (Tamang 40, Narang 4/43, Sindhu 2/25).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor