KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Fined 60 Percent of Match Fees for Mocking Batsman

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

It was Rana's final over, however, that earned KKR a dramatic win in the game against SRH. The pacer defended 13 runs in the last six deliveries of the game despite Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed's brilliant power-hitting over the past couple of overs. Rana dismissed both batters within three deliveries and successfully beat captain Pat Cummins on the final delivery to guide the Knight Riders to a win in their opening match of the season.