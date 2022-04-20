Dutch coach Ryan Campbell out of induced coma after heart attack

London, April 20 The Netherlands men's cricket team head coach Ryan Campbell is out of an induced coma, though he remains in Intensive Care Unit after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

The fifty-year-old felt chest pains and difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK on Saturday. As of Tuesday night local time, doctors made a successful move, with no evidence of brain damage, according to Campbell's brother Mark who spoke on Perth radio, reported ICC.

"They've taken the heavy sedation off, so he's actually woken up. Now they're just looking at trying to work out what's wrong with his heart," Mark Campbell said.

"They're not sure now why his heart is still being arrhythmic. So that's another issue that they're now going to look at over there."

Campbell had been travelling back to Europe from the Dutch team's tour of New Zealand, and had visited friends and extended family in his home city of Perth just a week earlier.

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at international level. He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days.

