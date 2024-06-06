T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Shifts Pakistan Team To New Hotel After PCB Lodge Complaint

The ICC has responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) formal complaint regarding the lodging and boarding of the Pakistan team in New York. Following the complaint, the ICC has relocated the team to a hotel closer to the match venue in New York for their upcoming T20 World Cup fixtures. The PCB, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, raised concerns about the lengthy commute from the initially designated accommodation, which was 90 minutes away from the stadium. In response, the ICC has moved the Pakistan cricket team to a hotel within a five-minute drive of the purpose-built stadium in Westbury, Long Island, New York. This relocation significantly reduces travel time, enhancing the team's convenience and match readiness.

Pakistan is set to face arch-rivals India in a high-stakes encounter on Sunday, followed by a game against Canada at the same venue on June 11. An anonymous PCB source, citing a lack of authorization to speak publicly, confirmed the details of the complaint and the team's relocation to The Associated Press. The Indian cricket team, also playing group games in New York, is staying at a hotel just a 10-minute drive from the stadium and has already won its first match at this location. The Sri Lankan team, which struggled in its opening game against South Africa, voiced similar concerns about the long travel distance from their hotel, which is over an hour from the stadium.Pakistan will travel to New York after their first Group A match against co-hosts the United States in Dallas on Thursday.

