Ecclestone, Haynes, Wolvaardt nominated for ICC Women's Player-of-the-Month award

Dubai, April 6 England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, Australia opener Rachael Haynes and South Africa opening batter Laura Wolvaardt on Wednesday were nominated for the ICC Women's Player-of-the-Month award, said the cricket's global governing body.

Ecclestone, currently the top-ranked bowler in ODIs and T20Is, produced some brilliant bowling performances in the recently-finished ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand to become the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets in nine matches.

It also includes a career-best 6/36 in the semifinal against South Africa at Christchurch. Her outstanding bowling throughout the tournament helped England reach another World Cup final, where they were defeated by Australia by 71 runs.

Australia had plenty of heroes in their side who helped them clinch their seventh World Cup title on Sunday. But Haynes' contribution at the top of the order was one of the biggest positives for the Meg Lanning-led side throughout the tournament.

Haynes scored 497 runs in nine matches, averaging 62.12, to finish as the tournament's second-highest run-getter. Her three half centuries and a brilliant century in their opening match of the tournament against England helped Australia get solid opening starts alongside Alyssa Healy throughout the tournament.

It ultimately propelled Australia to lift the trophy for the seventh time.

Talking about good performances, Wolvaardt batted with supreme consistency in the World Cup. She led South Africa's batting order and made some fine contributions at the top.

With five half centuries in eight matches, Wolvaardt scored 433 runs at an average of 54.12, becoming the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament. Her best score of 79-ball 80 came in South Africa's thrilling final group-stage match against India.

