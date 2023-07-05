Eight first-class players named for India pre-series match in Barbados

Barbados, July 5 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the list of players selected to participate in the warm-up match with the Indian team ahead of the upcoming two-match Test Series.

The visitors will have a training camp in Barbados and will play a two-day match on July 5 and July 6 at Kensington Oval. They will then travel to Dominica for the first Test at Windsor Park, starting 12 July.

The eight players all have first-class experience. They are allrounders Roshon Primus and Kevin Wickham; batsmen Zachary McCaskie and Rashawn Worrell; wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; off-spinner Chaim Holder and fast bowlers Jair McAllister and McKenny Clarke.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Bryan Charles has been added to the West Indies pre-series Test training camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, which forms part of the team's preparations.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

The Test series will be the first fixtures for both West Indies and India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be at Windsor Park, Dominica from 12-16 July which will be followed by the historic second Test on 20-24 July at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad - marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

The second Test match will be played from June 20 to June 24 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. India is also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

After the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and on the third day, India will square off with West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be important as it would help the Indian think tank assess where they stand in white-ball cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados while the second will be played at the same venue on July 29. The third and final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series. The first match of that series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 3. The second T20I will be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana on August 6 while the will be hosted at the same stadium on August 8.

The fourth and the fifth T20I fixtures will be played at the Broward County Stadium, Florida on August 12 and August 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor