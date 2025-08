India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England fast bowler Gus Atkinson claimed a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 224 in their first innings on Day Two of the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval. England wrapped up the last four Indian wickets for just six runs in a sharp morning spell that lasted only 5.4 overs.

