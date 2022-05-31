England announce men's ODI squad for Netherlands tour

England Men's selection panel on Tuesday named a 14-strong squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands starting at Amstelveen on June 17.

Lancashire seamer Luke Wood and Gloucestershire paceman David Payne are the uncapped players named in the squad. This will be Wood's first call-up to the senior squad, and Payne has been involved previously in last summer's ODIs against Pakistan.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge. We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower," said England men's white-ball head coach, Matthew Mott as per an official statement.

"Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I'm sure he will make most of his opportunity," he added.

"This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England has played The Netherlands in an ODI series. We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team.

"The ODI side has had limited opportunities and last played in July. However, with about 18 months to the next ICC 50 over World Cup in India, our preparation will start ramping up with nine matches over the summer and a busy winter ahead against strong opponents," stated Matthew Mott.

The three-match ODI series, which are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, starts a busy summer for England Men with Royal London Series against India and South Africa scheduled for later this summer.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood.

( With inputs from ANI )

