Matthew Mott Sacked As England's T20 and ODI Coach After World Cup Failure In USA and India

Matthew Mott has been sacked as coach of the England men’s white-ball team with immediate effect, following crisis talks with the ECB’s Rob Key over the weekend. The decision comes following the team's loss to India in the T20 World Cup last month in West Indies. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also confirmed the development and has appointed Marcus Trescothick at the helm on an interim basis. Mott was appointed as the white-ball head coach of the England team in May 2022 and tasted immediate success with the Brits winning the T20 World Cup in Australia under Jos Buttler's captaincy. However, England struggled in the ODI World Cup in India bowing out of the league stage and then losing to India in the semis of the T20 World Cup.

"On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Mathew for all he has done for the team since his appointment. He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a Men’s World Cup with England.

"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.

Matthew Mott thanked the players and the board for support during his tenure at the helm and also termed coaching the England men's cricket team as an honour. "I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022."I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories. Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world," Mott aid.

"Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability. The search for a full-time replacement will now begin. It is essential that we go through the right process to ensure we get the best person for the job," Rob Key, ECB’s Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said.