England considering moving Harry Brook to number 3 during third Ashes Test at Headingley

Leeds [UK], July 5 : England is considering moving up young batting sensation Harry Brook up the order to number three for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley, reported Sky Sports on Tuesday.

England's number three and vice-captain Ollie Pope is ruled out of the Ashes series due to a shoulder dislocation he suffered during the second Test at Lord's, which England lost by 43 runs and trail by 2-0 in five-match series.

Brook has scored 132 runs in four innings in two Tests at an average of 32.00, with one half-century.

With this, Dan Lawrence, who has been included in the squad, could fail to make it to the first team again.

Moeen Ali is likely to return from injury, while bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are in line to come in for James Anderson and Josh Tongue.

Moeen's inclusion would give England a frontline spinner, with the 36-year-old sitting out the second Test at Lord's as the hosts picked an all-seam frontline attack of Anderson, Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes. Joe Root's part-time off-spin was England's only spin option and it delivered them wickets.

Wood would provide the speed in Leeds should he make his first Test appearance since the final game of the 3-0 sweep in Pakistan in December.

England wanted to select Wood for the Lord's Test, but he needed some more time to reach his full fitness and Tongue was given his Ashes debut instead. Tongue made the most of it by taking five wickets in the match.

Woakes will also be playing his first Test since the tour of West Indies back in March 2022 and his first at home setting since September 2021.

