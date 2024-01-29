Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded For 'Inappropriate' Physical Contact With Ollie Pope in First Test Against England

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has officially been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the recently concluded first Test against England. The incident took place during the 81st over of England's second innings on Day 4, where Bumrah deliberately impeded Ollie Pope's path after completing his follow-through.

According to the ICC, Bumrah's actions resulted in inappropriate physical contact, violating Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This breach pertains to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

As a consequence, a demerit point has been added to Bumrah's disciplinary record. This marks his first offence in a 24-month period. Bumrah has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Accumulating four or more demerit points within a 24-month period leads to suspension points, resulting in a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

The demerit points remain on a player's disciplinary record for twenty-four months from their imposition, after which they are expunged.

Ollie Pope played a stellar innings, scoring 196, as England secured a 28-run victory in the first Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second Test is scheduled to start on February 2.