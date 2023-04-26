England cricket team reveals new T20I jersey

London [UK], April 26 : England cricket team introduced its new T20I jersey for its men and women senior teams and specially-abled teams.

England Cricket took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Introducing our new England IT20 kit. To be worn by our England men, women and disability teams. Be at the top of your game. #BetterNeverStops," tweeted England Cricket.

Notably, England are the defending champions in the ICC T20 World Cup, having defeated Pakistan in the final by five wickets last year. This is their second T20 WC title.

England's next international assignment will be a Test against Ireland at home from June 1 onwards. Following that, England will contest the prestigious Ashes series against Australia from June 16 onwards at home.

