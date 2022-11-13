England take home 12.8 crores for winning T20 WC, Here's how much India received as prize money

England registered a famous win over Babar Azam's Pakistan to secure their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Ben Stokes remained unbeaten (52 off 49 balls) for England in the low-scoring thriller. The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed that the winners of the showpiece event would fetch a prize money of 12.8 crores Thus, champions England have received a staggering sum of 12.8 crores while the Babar-led Pakistan side has been rewarded 6.44 crores for finishing runners-up in Australia.

Semi-finalists Team India and New Zealand have received 3.22 crores each.All eight teams who exited the tournament during the Super 12 stage have received 56.85 lakhs each A win in each of the 30 games during the Super 12 phase was worth $40,000. All four teams who were knocked out in the first round are set to receive $40,000 each. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa had directly entered the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup.