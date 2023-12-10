ICC suspends Sikandar Raza for two matches

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has earned a two-match ban, ruling him out of the remainder of the T20I series against Ireland. Raza was also fined 50 percent of his match fee and earned two demerit points. The ban comes as a result of his demerit points accumulating to four now during a 24-month period.

Ireland's Josh Little and Curtis Campher earned one demerit point each and have been fined 15 percent of their match fee respectively.The incident and the charges as detailed by the ICC in their statement as follows:"Raza was charged with aggressively charging towards Campher and Josh Little while pointing his bat and breaking away from the umpire who had tried to calm the situation."Campher was charged with charging towards Raza, side-stepping one of the on-field umpires who tried to stop his progress."Little was charged with making physical contact with Raza after the latter complained about Little's blocking his path when trying to make a run."The ICC also stated that Raza contested the sanction placed by match refree Andy Pycroft but it was finalised after a formal hearing.