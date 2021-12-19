England's Ollie Robinson switches to spin from pace during 2nd Ashes test

English quick Ollie Robinson switched to spin from pace at the ongoing day-night Ashes Test between Australia and England in Adelaide. The switch although didn't yield any success for his side but it did manage to create a buzz online. Shane Warne, while on air, likened Robinson's style of bowling to that of former Australia off-spinner Colin Miller. England, couldn’t do much with the bat and got bundled out for 236, handing the Aussies a massive 237-run lead in the first innings.

Having gone with five seam bowling options and no frontline spinner, Root was their only slow bowler as he bowled 20 overs in the first innings. But with him not available, right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson took the duty of bowling some slow off-breaks. With the track offering, some turn and England wary of the over-rate having being penalised heavily for the same in the first game at Gabba, Robinson was asked to chip in with a few overs. Australia have played eight Day-Night Tests on previous occasions and emerged victorious every single time.