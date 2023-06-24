England's star pacer Stuart Broad turns 37: A look at his career, accomplishments

New Delhi [India], June 24 : England star pacer Stuart Broad turned 37 on Saturday.

Considered one of the greatest seamers to have represented England, especially in Test cricket, Broad has over 800 international wickets across formats.

He is also counted among the leading pace bowlers of his generation.

The tall, blonde right-arm seamer, who bowls fast-medium, made his debut in 2006 against Pakistan in a T20I match at Bristol.

He took 2 wickets in his debut match conceding 35 runs. In the same series, he also made his ODI debut.

However, he had to wait a year before he could play red-ball cricket for England. The tall Englishman made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo on December 9.

In a career spanning 17 years and counting, Broad has left his mark for England in Test whites and is in an elite company of bowlers to have taken over 500 wickets in the longest format.

In 163 test matches, Broad has picked 588 wickets at an average of 27.59. A sparking 8/15 in a single inning remains his best bowling effort in Test match cricket to date while his best in a match is 11/121.

He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and closely trails Jimmy Anderson, who has 686 wickets.

Sri Lankan spinning legend Mutthiah Muralitharan continues to be the leading wicket-taker in Tests with 800 wickets.

He has also shown himself to be a very handy batter in Tests, aggregating 3,610 runs at an average of 18.23 in the longest format. He has a century and 13 fifties in Tests, with his best being 169.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24.

Broad is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs, with Anderson at the top yet again with 269 scalps. He is tied with Chris Jordan at 96 wickets in the 50-over format.

Broad has featured in 340 internationals, taking 831 wickets with an average of 27.77 and an economy of 3.45. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in international cricket and second-highest for England after James Anderson, who has 973 international wickets.

Muralitharan holds the record for the highest number of wickets in international cricket, at 1,347.

Stats reveal that Broad enjoys bowling to Aussies the most, as he has the most wickets against them. In 64 outings against Australia, he has taken 173 scalps with an average of 29.77. Against India, Broad has 100 wickets in 47 matches.

Broad was also the part of English team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010.

