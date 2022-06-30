Enoch Nkwe replaces Greame Smith as South Africa's Director of Cricket

Cricket South Africa have appointed Enoch Nkwe as the Director of Cricket, the board announced on Thursday.Nkwe replaces Greame Smith, whose three-year term came to an abrupt end in March earlier this year following racism allegations which he was later cleared of. Nkwe had previously been named the interim Team Director in 2019 before Smith took charge, relegating him to the assistant head coach role of the national side.

Nkwe, whose professional career with the Lions and Gauteng ended following an injury, had played 42 first-class games, 38 List A games and has nine T20 caps. In 2016, Nkwe joined the Netherlands team as the assistant coach. In 2018, he took over as head coach of Highveld Lions winning both the CSA T20 Challenge and the first-class competition in his first season incharge. A Level IV coach, Nkwe also led Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title in 2018 as head coach and later in the year was the assistant coach of Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada where the team finished runners up.