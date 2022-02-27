Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for hitting a car under the influence of alcohol.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added. Kambli played for India as a left-handed middle order batsman, as well as for Mumbai and Boland, South Africa. Kambli became the first cricketer in cricket history to score a century in a One-day International on his birthday. He has the highest career batting average for an Indian test cricketer of 54[5][6] but he played his last test when he was just 23 years old. Thereafter, he was only considered to play for one day international matches, although his last appearance in that format was also at the young age of 28.

